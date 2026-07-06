The Streamline: Carlsbad to break ground on massive new park dedicated to veterans

Here is what you need to know in the July 6, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



After nearly two decades of planning, construction is finally getting underway on Carlsbad’s massive new Veterans Memorial Park.

Several people were hospitalized and one person was taken into custody following an overnight law enforcement chase in Vista.

Protein-packed foods may be boosting your grocery bill, but are shoppers really getting enough value for the added cost?

WEEKEND WRAP-UP

THE STREAMLINE

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The Streamline: Monday, July 6

TOP STORY

City of Carlsbad

After nearly 20 years of planning, Carlsbad leaders are set to break ground Monday on Veterans Memorial Park, which will become the city’s largest community park when completed.

The nearly 94-acre park near Faraday Avenue and Cannon Road will feature separate north and south sections connected by trails and open space.

Plans include a veterans memorial plaza, shaded gathering areas, an inclusive playground, picnic spaces, a youth-focused bike park, outdoor fitness areas and obstacle courses.

City of Carlsbad

More than half of the property will remain preserved as open space.

The $57 million project is being funded primarily through developer fees and grants rather than the city’s general fund.

City officials expect the park to open by late 2027.

City of Carlsbad

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

Multiple people were hospitalized after a law enforcement pursuit ended in a crash in Vista late Sunday night.

According to San Diego County sheriff’s officials, the incident unfolded just before 11 p.m. when a deputy tried to pull over a car near North Avenue and North Melrose Drive for unspecified traffic violations.

However, the driver refused to stop and sped away, prompting a pursuit.

During the chase, the car entered westbound state Route 78 but ended up colliding with another vehicle near SR-78 and College Boulevard.

Sheriff’s officials said one person was arrested and several people were taken to the hospital with various injuries.

ABC 10News learned one person had to be airlifted.

Sheriff’s officials did not release any further information on the incident.

CONSUMER

From protein waffles to snack bars, grocery items marketed with added protein can cost up to 12% more than regular versions.

WATCH — Scripps News' John Matarese Nutrition shows how shoppers can often get the protein they need from less expensive whole foods without paying a premium for the label:

Protein-packed products can lead to a higher grocery bill

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A homeowners association is reversing course after fining residents in a San Marcos community $100 for displaying American flags outside their homes.

The dispute sparked backlash from homeowners and prompted questions about HOA rules, flag display rights and enforcement policies.

HOA backs down after issuing fines to residents for flying American flags

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