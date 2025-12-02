The Streamline: Carlsbad considers E-bike age restriction, FDA approval for innovative blood testing device

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning, San Diego!

On today’s agenda: a story that could change how families navigate e-bike safety in North County. Carlsbad is poised to join the growing list of cities setting age restrictions on electric bikes as injuries among young riders continue to climb.

We’re also highlighting a major FDA approval for a San Diego medical tech company that could revolutionize your next doctor’s visit, plus important warnings about AI-generated celebrity scams targeting holiday shoppers.

Carlsbad could become the latest city in San Diego County to set age restrictions for electric bikes as safety concerns continue to mount across the region.

The Carlsbad City Council will consider new e-bike regulations Tuesday afternoon, potentially establishing a minimum age requirement for certain types of electric bikes capable of reaching speeds up to 20 miles per hour.

The proposed changes follow Assembly Bill 2234's passage, which gives cities in San Diego County's unincorporated areas the power to set their own minimum age requirements for e-bike riders.

Over the summer, the Carlsbad City Council asked the city manager, police chief and city attorney to develop ideas to improve e-bike enforcement. In September, more than 550 community comments were submitted, with most supporting a minimum age of 12 and many requesting additional rules and restrictions.

Carlsbad's consideration follows Coronado's lead as the first city in the region to pass similar legislation. Coronado officials had been receiving complaints about children riding too fast and using sidewalks, creating safety issues for pedestrians.

Police records show that from January 2023 to last month, Coronado documented 36 e-bike-related accidents, most involving riders ages 10 to 18.

Local hospitals are also reporting an increase in e-bike injuries, particularly among teenagers.

"We do see a number of patients between 15 and 18 that are considered children that are being injured in these accidents," said a local doctor. "I can tell you my friends and colleagues at Rady's Children's are seeing dozens and dozens of these injuries on a monthly basis."

The growing safety concerns have prompted multiple cities across San Diego County to examine their e-bike policies as the popular transportation method continues to gain traction among young riders.

A San Diego medical technology company received FDA approval Tuesday morning for a device that could transform how patients get blood tests done.

The FDA approved Truvian's new Tru-Verus machine, which can run nearly three dozen common blood tests right in a doctor's office. The approval means patients won't have to make separate appointments at labs and can receive results in minutes rather than days.

The device allows patients to discuss their test results with their doctor immediately during their appointment, eliminating the need for follow-up visits or waiting for email notifications.

San Diego company gets FDA approval for new blood testing machine

Artificial intelligence is making fake celebrity endorsements increasingly convincing, leading consumers to lose hundreds of dollars on products that stars never actually promoted, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB's Scam Tracker shows fake Oprah Winfrey weight-loss endorsements are among the top recent complaints as online shopping increases during the holiday season.

San Diego residents finally got a sigh of relief from drought conditions, but with Santa Ana winds on the way and fewer seasonal crews at hand, firefighters aren’t letting their guard down.

San Diego County started off this water year in October in a severe to extreme drought.

But finally, the rain came.

Atmospheric rivers drenched the county in November, bringing some spots up to four inches of rain, and pulling San Diego into an abnormally dry category and out of a drought.

Out of the drought and in come the Santa Ana winds: Fire crews are ready

