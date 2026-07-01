The Streamline: California gas tax hike takes effect ahead of holiday weekend

Here is what you need to know in the July 1, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



California’s gas tax increases today, but will drivers feel the impact at the pump ahead of the busy holiday weekend?

Authorities released new details about Tuesday’s lengthy manhunt and standoff near the San Diego River.

As more families hit the road for summer vacation, consumer reporter Marie Coronel shares ways RV travelers can save money on their trips.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, July 1 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday, July 1

TOP STORY

California’s gas tax is increasing by more than 2 cents today, pushing the state’s total gas tax to more than 63 cents per gallon — the highest in the nation.

The tax was created by lawmakers in 2017 to help fund road repairs and infrastructure projects statewide. It is adjusted each summer to account for inflation.

Even with the increase taking effect July 1, drivers may not notice an immediate jump in prices at the pump.

Gas prices have steadily declined in recent weeks after many Californians saw prices near $6 per gallon just a month ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said, “Although in the current climate of a decline in prices, consumers probably will not see an increase at the pump, but rather prices may, may decrease more slowly. So, that is just coincidental because of the timing; gas prices have declined nationally for seven straight weeks.”

De Haan also told ABC 10News that gas prices this summer could depend on whether the Strait of Hormuz remains open, though uncertainty surrounding the war in Iran continues to raise concerns.

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

KGTV

A man who sparked a lengthy manhunt and standoff near the San Diego River on Tuesday was taken into custody and is expected to be booked into jail for a felony parole violation.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office officials said the incident unfolded at around 9:30 a.m. as San Diego police officers worked to clear out a homeless encampment in the riverbed off the 4700 block of Pacific Highway.

According to sheriff’s officials, officers encountered a man who they knew had a no-bail warrant and was considered a parolee at-large.

The man, who officers believed was armed with a gun, fled the area, prompting at least one officer to open fire.

Officials said the man escaped into the riverbed but was found in vegetation. However, the man refused to surrender to police, leading to a standoff.

After several hours of negotiations, the man – who was not formally identified -- was eventually taken into custody with the help of a police K9.

No SDPD officers were hurt in the incident.

Under San Diego County protocol, the sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating the officer-involved shooting.



CONSUMER

Data shows 37 million Americans plan to go RVing this summer, but many are making changes to their travel plans to keep more money in their pockets.

RV summer travel trends: Millions hit the road but adjust plans to save money

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

Testing of the Tijuana River is expanding and becoming increasingly complex as the sewage crisis in the South Bay continues to impact area residents and businesses.

WATCH — Anchor Kimberly Hunt spoke to researchers about the white foam that has formed on the river and the type of wasted found in the water:

10Talks: How air quality is being tested amid Tijuana sewage crisis

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