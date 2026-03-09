The Streamline: Bishop accused of embezzlement due in court; showers possible

Here's what's happening to start the work week in your Streamline newsletter:

A San Diego bishop accused of stealing money from his own church is due for his first court appearance today. We break down the allegations against Bishop Emmanuel Shaleta following a lengthy investigation.

After a warm and windy weekend, Max Goldwasser’s microclimate forecasts for the start of the work week show cooler temperatures and a chance for showers.

In consumer news, Ryan Hill explains why there is a surge in demand for electricians in the San Diego area.



WEEKEND WRAP-UP

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, March 9 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Monday, March 9

TOP STORY

A San Diego bishop accused of stealing from his own church is scheduled to face a judge in an East County courtroom on Monday.

Bishop Emmanuel Shaleta of St. Peter Chaldean Catholic Cathedral was taken into custody at San Diego International last week while trying to leave the U.S., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Shaleta faces accusations of misusing money that was donated to his congregation, and prosecutors on Monday are expected formally lay out the charges against him, including eight counts of embezzlement, eight counts of money laundering, and one count of aggravated white-collar crime -- an enhancement added on for crimes exceeding $100,000.

Sheriff’s officials said their investigation into the Shaleta began in August 2025 after a church representative contacted authorities and provided documents that alleged possible embezzlement.

Following his arrest, Shaleta addressed the allegations directly in a video posted on the church’s YouTube page.

“I have never in my priestly life or episcopal life abused any penny of the church’s money … I have done my best to preserve and manage the donations of the church properly,” he said.

In a statement, church officials said, "After hearing all of the critics and attacks against our Eparchy and Bishop, we ask the Lord to protect our Eparchy and Bishop from all of the negative attacks. We are in solidarity with our Eparchy and Bishop. We are awaiting the decision on this matter. Please continue to keep this Eparchy in your prayers and remain faithful to the salvific mission of Christ."

According to an article published last month in The Pillar, a news agency that covers issues related to the Catholic Church, Shaleta allegedly may have misappropriated rental payments for a property owned by the church -- potentially as much as $1 million -- and purportedly frequented a Tijuana brothel.

Shaleta has resigned from his post at the Jamacha Way church in the midst of a Vatican-ordered investigation into the allegations, according to The Pillar.

Shaleta is being held on $125,000 bail, but court documents show a hold has been placed on his release if authorities believe the money used for bail could be connected to the alleged crimes.

The bishop’s arraignment is set for 1 p.m. in El Cajon.

City News Service contributed to this report



MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

Alireza Sotakbar/ISNA via AP Residents look on and take pictures as flames and smoke rise from an oil storage facility struck as attacks hit the city during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 7, 2026.

(AP) — Iran has named a son of its late supreme leader as his successor. U.S. President Donald Trump already had expressed disdain for Mojtaba Khamenei, calling him “unacceptable.” The Islamic Republic's war strategy now has a new commander, and the powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has pledged allegiance.

Oil prices shot above $100 a barrel. Both sides in the war struck new targets over the weekend, including civilian ones. Bahrain accused Iran of hitting one of the desalination plants that are crucial for drinking water in Gulf countries. Israel struck oil depots in Tehran, sending up thick smoke and causing environmental alerts.

The U.S. announced another soldier's death. Saudi Arabia announced the first deaths there. Anger grew in Arab countries over Iran’s launching of hundreds of missiles and drones around the region. The Israeli military’s chief of staff warned that the war “will take a long time.”

Here’s where things stand as the war enters its 10th day.

Iran

Iran’s announcement of a new supreme leader came after the country's remaining leadership appeared to show a rift. President Masoud Pezeshkian apologized for attacks on neighboring countries, but hard-liners criticized that and said the war strategy would continue.

The new supreme leader had not been seen or heard from publicly since the war began. He has not made a statement in his new role. The younger Khamenei inherits both the war and domestic unrest after Iran earlier this year cracked down on some of its largest protests in half a century.

Iran did not publicly update its death toll over the weekend from the over 1,200 previously reported. More Iranians fled the country.

Israel

Israel attacked both Iran and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in neighboring Lebanon, where authorities say over a half-million people have been displaced and over 300 killed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed “many surprises” in the next phase of the war. Israel said it destroyed the headquarters of the Revolutionary Guard Air Force, which operated the ballistic missile command, and struck ballistic missile launchers and missile production facilities.

Eleven people have died in Israel since the war began. Multiple alerts continued to sound per day across Israel about incoming projectiles, almost all of them intercepted.

United States

The U.S. military warned Iranians to stay indoors, asserting that Iran was launching attacks from densely populated areas. Evidence mounted indicating that the U.S. was behind the deadly strike on a girls’ school in Iran on the first day of the war, but Trump suggested Iran was to blame.

Trump also attended the return of the remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the war. Seven have been killed.

Families of U.S. detainees in Iran worried their loved ones are at risk.

The U.S. military did not give an update over the weekend on the number of missiles and drones that Iran has fired in recent days, after saying the rate had gone down sharply. Experts said it's possible that Iran is holding back some missiles in reserve.

Middle East

The head of the Arab League called Iran’s war strategy “reckless” as Gulf and other nations reported intercepting Iranian missiles and drones in areas of their countries with no U.S. military presence.

No country other than the U.S. and Israel has said it is attacking Iran. Some countries in the region host U.S. military facilities or troops. Iran has urged countries not to allow the U.S. to attack it from their territories. A missile hit a helicopter landing pad in the U.S. Embassy complex in Iraq.

More deaths were reported. Saudi Arabia said a falling military projectile killed two people from Bangladesh. Kuwait said two border guards were killed, and the United Arab Emirates reported a driver killed.

Foreign residents and workers have made up most of the reported deaths in the Gulf. Over a dozen people have been killed there in all.

Globally

The U.S. sought to assure Americans that surging fuel prices are a short-term problem. Russia is profiting from the surge.

Many travelers and pilgrims remain stranded in the Middle East. The U.S. State Department said over 32,000 Americans have left the region since the war began.

Nervousness remained around some of the world’s busiest air hubs. Passengers waiting for flights at Dubai International Airport were ushered into train tunnels after several blasts were heard. Kuwait said fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport were targeted by drones.

More states are becoming involved. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country will send experts to advise the U.S. and Middle Eastern allies on repelling Iranian drone attacks next week.

Story by Cara Anna, Associated Press



CONSUMER

The focus on renewable energy, solar battery storage, and data center projects is driving up demand for more workers specializing in the electrical field.

WATCH — Reporter Ryan Hill looks at the rising number of younger people taking up the trade and explains why it’s not too late for a career change:

Electrician field sees increase in demand in San Diego County, across country

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

An intersection in National City has claimed two lives, and the families left behind say they have been begging the city to do something about it for years.

WATCH — Reporter Dani Miskell follows through with a woman whose husband was killed at the intersection. The woman says little has changed despite her repeated pleas to the city:

Residents push for safety fixes near deadly National City intersection

