The Streamline: Big boost for Cal Fire as fire season heats up; Trump says Iran ceasefire is 'over'

Here is what you need to know in the July 8, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



President Trump says the ceasefire with Iran is “over” after the U.S. and Iran exchanged military strikes.

Cal Fire is expanding its firefighting capabilities to help crews respond faster as fire season intensifies in San Diego County.

City budget cuts are leaving Mission Bay visitors with fewer public restrooms available this summer.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, July 8 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday, July 8

TOP STORY

A major upgrade to San Diego County’s wildfire fighting fleet is already helping crews respond faster and more effectively on the front lines.

Cal Fire has completed the first phase of a $12 million overhaul at its Air Attack Base at Ramona Airport, replacing an aging tarmac so it can support a new generation of firefighting aircraft.

Two new aircraft — a C-130 Hercules and a Cal Fire Hawk helicopter — are now stationed at the base and ready to respond to fires across the region.

The Hercules, capable of carrying 4,000 gallons of fire retardant, has already been deployed during several recent wildfires.

Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette told ABC 10News, “We’ve seen this in action quite a bit in the last month or so. We’ve been able to quickly suppress all the fires fairly quickly just because of the added increased capacity of these air tankers and the speed at which we’re able to get to the fires as well.”

In addition to the airport improvements, Cal Fire has significantly expanded staffing at the base, increasing daily personnel from about 10 to as many as 40.

Officials say the upgrades are improving both response times and firefighting capabilities.

“In the last 20 years, we’ve seen explosive fires -- some of the most destructive and largest fires we’ve seen in California’s history. So being able to update the facility, upgrade our aircraft, is key to being able to meet the changing environment that we’re seeing with wildland fires, especially here in San Diego,” Cornette said.

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

President Trump said the ceasefire with Iran is over after the U.S. and Iran exchanged strikes following Tehran’s reported attack on three commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The president, speaking from the NATO summit in Turkey, said, “For me, I think it’s over,” when asked about the ceasefire.

According to multiple reports, the U.S. military struck more than 80 targets in Iran overnight, including air defense systems, radar sites, and boats tied to the Iranian military.

Iran fired on U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain; Kuwaiti officials also said their forces intercepted 15 missiles and drones launched toward the country.

Trump, who authorized the U.S. strikes while in Turkey, criticized allies for not offering support during the conflict.

"We weren’t treated well because we did something in Iran. We don't need anybody's help. I didn't even want their help, but before I asked, they said they wouldn't be there,” he said.

The U.S. has also revoked an agreement that allowed Iran to sell oil internationally.

Although Trump said negotiations with Iran would continue, he added that he believes Iran is “wasting their time.”



CONSUMER

From legal guidance to marketing support, the Better Business Bureau is helping San Diego entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows how a new BBB program is equipping local business owners with valuable resources — and even grant funding to help boost sales:

BBB Breakthrough Accelerator helps small business owners build skills and earn grants

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

San Diego is temporarily closing nearly half of the public restrooms in Mission Bay Park as the city works to address a major budget deficit.

WATCH — Reporter Karina Vargas explains how the move is raising concerns from visitors and residents who rely on the facilities during the busy summer season:

San Diego closes nearly half of Mission Bay Park's public restrooms amid budget deficit

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