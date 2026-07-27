The Streamline: As heat scorches region, San Diego prepares for 'super' El Nino

Here is what you need to know in the July 27, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



Heat warnings remain in effect across San Diego County as concerns grow over developing “super” El Niño conditions that could bring dangerous surf and coastal flooding.

Tali Letoi follows through on new safety improvements planned for a dangerous stretch of road in El Cajon after months of community advocacy.

Electric vehicle sales are on the rise, and Ryan Hill explains how drivers considering the switch to an EV can take advantage of major savings through a California rebate program.

WEEKEND WRAP-UP

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, July 27 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Monday, July 27

TOP STORY

As San Diego continues to face high heat and humidity, experts are urging residents to prepare for a possible “super” El Nino that could bring dangerous surf, stronger storms and an increased risk of coastal flooding.

WATCH — Reporter Adam Campos speaks with an expert about what sets this year’s El Niño apart and explains how the City of San Diego is preparing to protect coastal communities:

'Super' El Nino's potential impact on San Diego's coast

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

SEATTLE (AP) — Police are searching for a second suspect after gunfire erupted at a crowded food festival beneath Seattle’s Space Needle.

Two men and a woman died and four were wounded Sunday, including a toddler.

Another suspect was earlier arrested.

The shooting happened at the end of the annual Bite of Seattle festival. Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis said during a news conference Sunday night that detectives did not have any description of the person sought.

Investigators believe the two were shooting at each other and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Seattle Fire Department says the four wounded, including a 2-year-old boy, were hospitalized and in stable condition.

Shooting at Bite of Seattle kills 3, wounds 4 including toddler

Story by Gene Johnson, The Associated Press



CONSUMER

The shift to electric vehicles is accelerating at car dealerships nationwide.

As gas prices climb again, more drivers are looking to trade in their gas-powered cars for EVs, leaving many dealers racing to keep up with demand.

WATCH — Reporter Ryan Hill explains how a new California rebate is making it more affordable than ever for first-time EV buyers:

New rebate for first-time zero-emissions vehicle buyers in California

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

After months of community advocacy following several crashes on Jamacha Road, the City of El Cajon is moving forward with new traffic safety improvements aimed at protecting drivers and nearby homes.

WATCH — East County Reporter Tali Letoi explains how residents pushed for change and what upgrades are expected in the coming weeks:

El Cajon announces traffic safety improvements for Jamacha Road after months of community advocacy

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