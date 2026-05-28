The Streamline: Arts advocates fight city budget cuts; possible drizzle today

Here is what you need to know in the May 28, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



San Diego’s arts community is making a final push to preserve funding as proposed city budget cuts threaten to wipe out support for arts and culture programs.



Overnight, new U.S. strikes against Iran are testing an already fragile ceasefire.



We’re following through with reactions from the family of a bride-to-be killed in a Southcrest hit-and-run — after learning the accused driver is a county health official.



Some areas of San Diego County could see light rain and gusty winds today.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, May 28 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Thursday, May 28

TOP STORY

The final round of public comment on Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed budget has wrapped up — and the San Diego arts community made what could be one last, impassioned plea to preserve funding.

On Wednesday night, more than 200 people crowded into City Hall, voicing concerns over a plan that would slash nearly $12 million from arts and culture programs. The proposed cuts would eliminate city grants that many local organizations say are essential for their survival.

City Council members will continue debating the budget in the coming days, with a final decision expected in early June. Meanwhile, arts advocates vow to keep fighting for the funding until the very end.

City arts community voice concerns over proposed budget cuts

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

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BREAKING OVERNIGHT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military on Thursday slammed Iran for violating a fragile ceasefire after Kuwait reported coming under attack in the latest flare-up that threatened ongoing negotiations to end the war.

U.S. Central Command said that Kuwait had intercepted missiles launched by Iran late Wednesday night, calling the Iranian attack on one of America's top allies in the Persian Gulf an “egregious ceasefire violation.”

Kuwait had earlier announced an attack on its territory, and Iran said it had retaliated for strikes earlier in the week by firing on a U.S. base in an Gulf state it did not name. Kuwait's Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned Iran for what it called “blatant aggression."

The U.S. and Iran have traded strikes throughout the week, even as President Donald Trump has said he's confident his administration is making headway in negotiations with Iran to end the war.

On Monday, the U.S. said it conducted what the Pentagon called “defensive” strikes on missile launch sites and minelaying boats in southern Iran. U.S. officials said late Wednesday in Washington that forces launched more strikes on Iran, shooting down four one-way attack drones that posed a threat around the strait and hitting an Iranian ground control station in Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a fifth drone.

The officials were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard via the state-run IRNA news agency acknowledged the attack around Bandar Abbas International Airport and said it launched its own retaliatory attack on the air base that launched the assault, without specifying whether the attack referenced had targeted Kuwait.

Kuwait’s military announced its air defense systems intercepted incoming missiles and drones on Thursday, without providing further details on what had been targeted. Home to U.S. Army Central’s forward headquarters as well as air bases and a naval base, Kuwait repeatedly came under fire from Iran and Iranian-backed Shiite militias in Iraq before the April ceasefire.

The announcement comes as the Middle East is on the edge and talks to end the war remain in flux.

Trump is looking for an agreement that will reopen the Strait of Hormuz — through which about a fifth of all traded oil and natural gas once passed. He is also seeking to get Iran to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium while the Islamic Republic wants economic sanctions to be lifted and frozen assets to be released to aid its shattered economy. The war has been unpopular in the U.S., and Iran's closure of the strait has sent oil prices skyrocketing, driving up fuel prices around the world.

Story by Jon Gambrell, Sam Metz and Konstantin Toropin, Associated Press



CONSUMER

May 29 is 5-29 Day — spotlighting a tax-free savings plan that's getting a big boost.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel explains how the 529 account is now opening the door to a wider range of education and career expenses:

529 savings plan tips: What parents need to know about new changes

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A San Diego County health official was arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash in Southcrest that left a woman dead last week.

San Diego police took 41-year-old Assmaa Elayyat into custody in connection with the collision at a bus stop that killed Katie Osorio, a 27-year-old who was set to be married in July.

County officials confirmed Elayyat is a high-level county health executive, serving as the Deputy Director of Self-Sufficiency Services for the last two years.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen has more on what witnesses told Osorio's family after the crash occurred and the charges Elayyat faces:

County health official facing charges in Southcrest hit-and-run, death of bride-to-be

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