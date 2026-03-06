The Streamline: Americans warned over travel to Mexico; warm & windy weekend

Here is what you need to know in the March 6, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

This morning, we’re focusing on the new warnings issued by the State Department to Americans over travel to Mexico. We’re also looking at the specific areas the agency is telling people to avoid as spring break travel begins.

The war against Iran has entered its seventh day, and as the fighting surges, U.S. military officials say they are ramping up attacks to specifically deplete Iran’s weapons.

Meteorologist Megan Parry’s forecast shows a warm and windy weekend for San Diego County, but a chance for some showers to start the work week.

Just ahead of a busy spring break travel season, the U.S. State Department says parts of Mexico are not safe for American tourists.

The agency’s warnings are tied to widespread violence that occurred in the country after a major Mexican military operation on Feb. 22 — aided by U.S. intelligence — led to the killing of “El Mencho,” the powerful leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Chaos followed the leader’s death, with vehicles and buildings burned across Mexico, including in Puerto Vallarta and Tijuana.

While the situation has seemingly calmed down since then, security concerns remain high.

Per the State Department, some tourist destinations such as Cancun, Tulum, and Cabo San Lucas are under a Level 2 Advisory – meaning travelers should exercise increased caution due to risk of homicide, kidnapping, and terrorist violence.

View the State Department's Travel Advisories for Mexico at https://travel.state.gov/en/international-travel/travel-advisories/mexico.html.

Other areas of such as Baja California, a popular destination for many San Diegans, is under a Level 3 Advisory – which means people should reconsider travel due to potential dangers like terrorism, crime, and kidnapping.

“Anybody who's traveling internationally really needs to be aware that we are at war. And so, Americans may be especially targeted. The State Department has an enrollment program for travelers. I think anybody who's traveling abroad right now should register in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program,” said David Shirk, a professor of political science and international relations at the University of San Diego.

STEP allows the U.S. Embassy to contact American travelers in the event of an emergency while abroad. To register or learn more about the program, go to https://mytravel.state.gov/s/step.

While experts are not telling people to cancel their trips, they are urging travelers to stay alert and sign up for STEP before heading to Mexico.



BREAKING OVERNIGHT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israeli warplanes pounded Beirut and Tehran on Friday as Iran launched another wave of retaliatory strikes against Israel and Gulf countries. There was no sign of the war letting up on its seventh day, as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned the U.S. air campaign against Iran would “surge dramatically.”

The strikes in Lebanon were the heaviest since a 2024 ceasefire ended the last war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, who fired rockets at Israel in the opening days of the latest conflict. Tens of thousands have fled Beirut’s suburbs and southern Lebanon after sweeping Israeli evacuation warnings.

The war has escalated to affect more than a dozen countries across the Middle East and beyond. The United States said it had struck an Iranian drone carrier at sea as it waged an unrelenting campaign against the country’s navy that earlier included torpedoing of a warship in the Indian Ocean.

The U.S. and Israel have battered Iran with strikes, targeting their military capabilities, leadership and nuclear program. The stated goals and timelines for the war have repeatedly shifted, as the U.S. has at times suggested it seeks to topple Iran’s government or elevate new leadership from within.

The war has already caused a spike in oil prices, and Qatar’s energy minister warned that it could “bring down the economies of the world,” predicting a widespread shutdown of Gulf energy exports that could send oil to $150 a barrel. Saad al-Kaabi told the Financial Times newspaper that even if the war ended immediately it could take “weeks to months” to resume normal exports after an Iranian drone strike on Qatar’s largest liquefied natural gas plant.

Heavy strikes on Iran

Israel’s military said Friday morning it had begun “a broad-scale wave of strikes” on Tehran, Iran’s capital. Witnesses described Israeli airstrikes as particularly intense, shaking homes in the area. Others reported explosions around the Iranian city of Kermanshah in an area that is home to multiple missile bases.

Iran meanwhile launched missile and drone attacks at Israel, as well as Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, all countries that host U.S. forces. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The war has killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, more than 120 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials in those countries. Six U.S. troops have been killed.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said Friday that “some countries” had begun mediation efforts in the conflict, without elaborating.

The United Nations high commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, urged all countries involved to de-escalate, saying “the world urgently needs to see steps to contain and extinguish this blaze.”

US says it struck an Iranian drone carrier

The U.S. military said early Friday that it struck an Iranian drone carrier, setting it ablaze.

The U.S. military’s Central Command released black-and-white footage of the burning carrier. The Iranian military did not immediately acknowledge the attack.

The drone carrier, the IRIS Shahid Bagheri, is a converted container ship with a 180-meter-long (yard) runway for drones. The vessel can travel up to 22,000 nautical miles without needing to refuel in ports, reports said at the time of its 2025 inauguration.

Adm. Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, described the carrier as “roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier.”

“As we speak, it’s on fire,” Cooper told reporters.

Earlier in the week, an American submarine sank an Iranian frigate off the coast of Sri Lanka as it was returning from an exercise hosted by the Indian navy that the U.S. also joined. Sri Lanka's navy rescued 32 crew members and recovered 87 bodies.

Under cover of darkness Friday morning, B-2 stealth bombers dropped dozens of 2,000-pound “penetrator” bombs on deeply buried ballistic missile launchers inside Iran, Cooper said.

Iran targets countries hosting US forces

Qatar said early Friday it intercepted a drone attack targeting Al Udeid Air Base, which hosts the forward headquarters of the U.S. Central Command.

Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles fired early Friday toward Prince Sultan Air Base south of Riyadh, which also hosts U.S. forces, said a spokesperson for Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry.

Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain, where the Interior Ministry said Iranian strikes targeted two hotels and a residential building. It said there were no casualties. In Kuwait, where the six U.S. soldiers were killed Sunday, the army said air defenses were activated when missile and drone attacks breached its airspace.

The United Arab Emirates said three drones had struck its territory, without elaborating.

The British ambassador to Bahrain said Friday that the United Kingdom would help defend the country with its fighter jets. Ambassador Alastair Long's announcement came the day after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was sending four more Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters to Qatar following requests from allies for further help.

In Israel, the sound of explosions could be heard in Tel Aviv early Friday morning after a warning about missiles incoming from Iran, as air defense systems worked to intercept the barrage.

Trump again urges Iranians to ‘take back’ their country

In brief remarks at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump again urged the Iranian people to “help take back your country.” This time he promised the U.S. would grant them “immunity” amid the war and ongoing dangers under the current Iranian regime.

“So you’ll be perfectly safe with total immunity,” Trump said, without giving any details about what that meant. “Or you’ll face absolutely guaranteed death.”

Cooper and Hegseth cautioned Iranians not to take to the streets while the conflict is still raging, however.

In an interview with the news website Axios, Trump said he should be involved in choosing Iran's new supreme leader to replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the opening strikes of the war. Trump spoke dismissively of Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, being a front-runner to replace his father, calling him “a lightweight.”

“We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran,” Trump said.

Iranian state television reported Friday that a leadership council had started discussing how to convene the country’s Assembly of Experts, which will select the new supreme leader.

Buildings associated with the Assembly of Experts, a 88-member clerical panel, have been attacked during the Israeli-U.S. airstrike campaign, and Israel has said it would target the next supreme leader if he poses a threat.

Israel hits Lebanon with multiple airstrikes around Beirut

Israel carried out at least 11 airstrikes late Thursday and early Friday, targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut. Fires broke out near a gas station.

Two hospitals evacuated patients and staff. No casualties were immediately reported.

Türk, the U.N. human rights chief, said he was “extremely concerned” about the situation, particularly what he described as “blanket, massive displacement orders” by Israel to civilians in Lebanon.

The Lebanese health ministry said the death toll has risen to 123 since the resurgence of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, which struck Israel in the opening days of the war.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam slammed both Israel and Hezbollah, saying the Lebanese state and people “did not choose this war.”

Story by Jon Gambrell, David Rising, Sam Metz and Sally Abou Aljoud, Associated Press



Financial experts say when it comes to money, women in the U.S. often face unique situations, including pay gaps and career breaks.

Assistant Chief of Police Dan Peak was chosen as the Chula Vista Police Department’s Acting Chief of Police, city officials announced this week.

Peak, who has been with CVPD since 1999, will run the department while Chief Roxana Kennedy remains on medical leave.

