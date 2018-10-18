The Great ShakeOut to shake up SoCal Thursday

Zac Self
4:56 PM, Oct 17, 2018
7:56 AM, Oct 18, 2018

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Thursday, millions of people throughout California will participate in a massive statewide earthquake drill.

International ShakeOut Day happens on the third Thursday of every October and is a day for communities to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

This year, the drill will take place on Thursday, October 18 and 10:18 a.m. Last year, more than 10 million people throughout the state participated. 

To sign up for the drill, click here. Below are some steps that can be taken before an earthquake strikes:

  • (Step 1) Secure your space by identifying hazards and securing moveable items such as furniture and other heavy objects to avoid injuries and damage.
  • (Step 2) Plan to be safe by creating a disaster plan and deciding how you will communicate in an emergency. Where will you meet your family? How will you get to work? Do you know how to perform CPR, or to use a fire extinguisher?
  • (Step 3) Organize disaster supplies in convenient locations.
  • (Step 4) Minimize financial hardship by organizing important documents, strengthening your property, and considering insurance.

