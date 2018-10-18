The Great ShakeOut to shake up SoCal Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Thursday, millions of people throughout California will participate in a massive statewide earthquake drill.

International ShakeOut Day happens on the third Thursday of every October and is a day for communities to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

This year, the drill will take place on Thursday, October 18 and 10:18 a.m. Last year, more than 10 million people throughout the state participated.

To sign up for the drill, click here. Below are some steps that can be taken before an earthquake strikes: