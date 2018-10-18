The Great ShakeOut to shake up SoCal Thursday

To sign up for the drill, click here. Below are some steps that can be taken before an earthquake strikes:
(Step 1) Secure your space by identifying hazards and securing moveable items such as furniture and other heavy objects to avoid injuries and damage.
(Step 2) Plan to be safe by creating a disaster plan and deciding how you will communicate in an emergency. Where will you meet your family? How will you get to work? Do you know how to perform CPR, or to use a fire extinguisher?
(Step 3) Organize disaster supplies in convenient locations.
(Step 4) Minimize financial hardship by organizing important documents, strengthening your property, and considering insurance.