Texas dad catches teacher having sex with 13-year-old in car, police say

(KGTV) - A Texas man reported he found a teacher having sex with a 13-year-old child in the back seat of a car earlier this month.

Rachel Gonzalez, 44, was charged with on-line solicitation of a minor and improper relationship between educator and student stemming from the incident Texas police said took place on Dec. 14.

Police said the Bay City, Texas, teacher was caught with the 13-year-old by the child's father. Investigators said they later able to locate evidence of the improper relationship after acquiring the victim's phone.

Gonzalez was booked into a Texas jail on Dec. 22.