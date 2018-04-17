Tesla temporarily shuts down Model 3 production

FREMONT, Calif. (KGTV) -- Tesla has decided to temporarily shut down production of the Model 3 for the second time in 2018, according to BuzzFeed.

Production of the Model 3 will be on pause for four to five days in a move employees told BuzzFeed came without warning.

Employees of the company will be expected to take vacation days or stay home without pay.

A spokesperson said the assembly line is on pause to improve automation.

In late February, Tesla shut down the Model 3 line in a move the company said was meant to increase output. The company added in February that such pauses are common.

The company has struggled to meet production goals in the last six months. Musk said that the company would manufacture 2,500 cars per week by the end of the first quarter of 2018 but was only making 2,000 per week by April 1.