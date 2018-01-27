Teenage driver tried to flee after fatal South Bay crash, police say

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a Porsche late Friday in the South Bay.

The fatal crash occurred in the 1500 block of Palm Avenue just before midnight, according to San Diego Police. The 26-year-old pedestrian was struck while he was crossing the westbound lanes of Palm Ave., police said.

A 2011 Porsche vehicle traveling westbound struck the man, police said. The 16-year-old driver of the vehicle then exited the vehicle and tried to flee the area on foot, though police were able to apprehend him.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or suspect involved.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. Police remained at the scene Saturday morning investigating.

Westbound lanes of Palm Ave. was closed to traffic from 13th to 16th Streets Saturday morning while officers investigated.