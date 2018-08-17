Teen who pushed friend off Washington bridge charged with reckless endangerment

(KGTV) — The 18-year-old girl who pushed her friend off a 60-foot bridge into a Washington state river has been charged with one count of reckless endangerment.

Prosecutors filed the charge against Taylor Smith, saying the teen engaged in conduct which created a substantial risk of death and resulted in serious physical injury to Jordan Holgerson," according to ABC News.

Reckless endangerment is a gross misdemeanor in Washington state and punishable by up to a year in jail and a maximum fine of $5,000.

Smith pushed Holgerson off the bridge over the Lewis River at Moulton Falls Regional Park near Vancouver, Wash., on Aug. 7.

The fall left Holgerson, 16, with six broken ribs, a punctured lung, and air bubbles in her chest, officials said.

Footage showing the fall was captured on cell phone video and soon went viral. A nearby surveillance camera also caught Smith pushing Holgerson over.

The teens have given conflicting reports of what led up to the fall.

Smith has told authorities that she was trying to help her Holgerson overcome the fear of jumping and that she didn't mean to cause harm. Holgerson, however, said she didn't want to be pushed off and she was trying to count down.