Teen who fought off kidnapper breaks silence

(KGTV) - The teenager who fought off her abductor walking to school is sharing her story in hopes other girls take her message of fighting back to heart.

Juliana Hintz was walking to Orange Glen High School in August when Egdar Gutierrez attempted to kidnap the the 15-year-old, according to court records.

I did everything I did to get him off me,” said Hintz, “he came from behind me and tried to strangle me.”

Hintz says she scratched Gutierrez in the neck hard enough to draw blood and screamed for help.

Hintz says Gutierrez fled after she scraped him, but a neighbor was able to catch a photo him fleeing which helped police eventually track down Gutierrez.

Gutierrez, 28, pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to 7 years in jail.