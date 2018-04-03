Teen battling life-threatening injuries after El Cajon collision

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A 16-year-old is battling life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in the East County.

The teenager was hit by the vehicle at about 8 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Waterloo Ave., El Cajon police said.

Police arrived to find the teenager unconscious in the road and transported him to a nearby hospital. The identification of the victim is being withheld, police said.

Police added that the teen was with three other male teenagers, who had been running south across East Washington Ave. outside of a crosswalk when the collision occurred.

The driver of the Toyota Rav4 that struck the victim remained at the scene and has been cooperating with authorities. Police said they don't believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Witnesses told 10News the intersection can be dangerous for pedestrians in the area.