Veteran San Diego police officer sues city, alleges retaliation, claims SDPD chief sent inappropriate messages

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A veteran San Diego police officer is suing the City of San Diego, alleging he was retaliated against and passed over for promotions because of his ex-wife. The lawsuit also alleges SDPD Chief Scott Wahl sent his ex-wife inappropriate messages.

Tyler Cockrell, who joined the San Diego Police Department in 2005, is suing for harassment and retaliation and alleges the city “has sabotaged his advancement.”

In a lawsuit filed in San Diego Superior Court on Monday, Cockrell claims the department has failed to protect him from his ex-wife, Stephanie Cockrell, who is referred to by her maiden name, Audette, in the lawsuit.

Stephanie is also a police officer on the force and is accused of engaging in a relentless harassment and stalking campaign against Cockrell and his girlfriend. He filed for divorce in 2021.

“When he complained to the department, nothing was done about it. There was no investigation. There was nothing,” said employment attorney Pamela Vallero, who is representing Cockrell.

Amol Brown/Team 10 San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl speaks at an August press conference with City Attorney Heather Ferbert about the closure of an illegal hookah lounge.

Last year, a Team 10 investigation revealed Stephanie was going to be terminated from the force for stalking, theft and untruthfulness.

But after becoming police chief in 2024, Scott Wahl overturned that decision and saved Stephanie’s job.

Cockrell’s lawsuit claims Wahl was investigated for having “an inappropriate relationship” with Stephanie, whom he supervised for several years at the Neighborhood Policing Division before being sworn in as chief.

In his legal filing, Cockrell alleges that “Chief Wahl openly spoke about the investigation and that the investigation did find inappropriate text messages were exchanged.”

'The mayor isn't going to fire me for it'

Vallero said a police supervisor informed Cockrell about the probe into the chief.

Court exhibit Tyler Cockrell, a San Diego police officer, said he found this hidden camera disguised as a USB charger in his kitchen. He claims in court documents that his ex-wife was caught on camera installing the device and other cameras in his home.

“It caught him by surprise. He did not know that the chief was involved until he was notified by the department.”

Wahl spoke at an event attended by city officials and told a retired member of the chief’s office, “The mayor isn’t going to fire me for it, but I’m sure glad my wife isn’t going to see it or words to that effect,” according to the lawsuit.

Last year, a Team 10 investigation revealed taxpayers were on the hook for more than $37,000 in legal bills from a law firm hired to probe unspecified allegations made against Wahl.

Wahl, the city attorney and Mayor Todd Gloria have refused to release the findings of the investigation to the public. The police department has also refused to grant Team 10 a sit-down interview with Wahl despite numerous requests over the past eight months.

Last September, Stephanie denied that there were any inappropriate messages between her and Wahl when asked by Team 10 at a press conference, where she announced she was suing the department for discrimination.

Amol Brown Employment attorney Pamela Vallero told Team 10 investigator Austin Grabish her client Tyler Cockrell has been denied promotional opportunities as retaliation.

“It just won’t stop, and I just need it to stop,” she said, crying, explaining how workplace gossip was impacting her mental health.

Cockrell’s legal claim alleges that while Stephanie was protected, he was overlooked for several promotions despite years of positive performance reviews and stints where he served as an acting detective and sergeant.

“My client has served. He has done what he needs to do to put himself in a position to be promoted,” Vallero said.

Hidden cameras, GPS tracker

The suit even claims a captain disclosed to Cockrell that “he probably would have been promoted if his ex-wife had not done all the things she did.”

Team 10’s investigation last year revealed Stephanie was accused in civil court of installing hidden cameras in Cockrell’s home and placing a tracking device on his truck.

After our investigation aired, a judge granted Cockrell a three-year restraining order after finding Stephanie was a “less credible” witness after hearing discrepancies on the stand over the whereabouts of surveillance equipment she purchased on Amazon.

The judge forced Stephanie to temporarily hand in her police-issued firearms and ruled that she must stay away from her ex and his children for three years.

Amol Brown/Team 10 A judge found Stephanie Cockrell, a San Diego police officer, stalked and harassed her ex-husband. Cockrell refused to answer any questions from Team 10 after leaving court in August, where she was grilled about buying spyware and tracking devices on Amazon.

Cockrell told Team 10 when he went forward to the San Diego Police Department’s internal affairs unit after finding a camera in his home, he was asked what he could prove.

His lawsuit claims Stephanie told him, “By the way, I’m not going to be fired once Wally gets the Chief job or words to that effect.”

Once Wahl took over as police chief in 2024, Stephanie was given a four-day suspension and a “stern talking to,” instead of being terminated, the lawsuit claims.

In addition to finding covert cameras in his home, Cockrell claims last fall he learned the police force was “conducting personal surveillance against him.”

Cockrell previously told Team 10 he had to take steps to protect himself and put his vehicle under an LLC to conceal his whereabouts from his ex.

This led to criminal charges being filed against him following an investigation by SDPD. The city attorney’s office told Team 10 it later dismissed the charges against Cockrell.

In his legal claim, Cockrell alleges SDPD “hid exculpatory evidence in violation of legal and departmental procedures.”

Mayor continues to support chief

San Diego police and the city didn’t return a request for comment sent Wednesday morning.

Dave Rolland, a spokesman for Mayor Todd Gloria, said his office does not comment on personnel matters and pending litigation.

“However, we can confirm that Mayor Gloria continues to support Chief Wahl,” he said.

This is now the second time Stephanie has made headlines during her time on the police force.

Court exhibit Police officer Tyler Cockrell provided this screenshot to the court claiming it showed his ex-wife installing a hidden camera disguised as a USB charger inside his kitchen. Stephanie Cockrell testified that she used cameras to monitor her infant son in the living room and near the boy's crib and told the judge the cameras were not spyware.

In 2016, the officer admitted she hacked the phone belonging to a colleague with whom she was having an affair. The wife of that officer then sued the city, Stephanie and Verizon, sparking a public scandal.



Records show Stephanie wanted taxpayers to cover her legal bills at the time, but the city council refused.

Stephanie's attorney declined to comment on the new lawsuit filed by her ex-husband but told reporters last year her client was subjected to workplace gossip, which included a false rumor she had an affair with Wahl.

Investigative Reporter Austin Grabish can be reached at austin.grabish@10news.com