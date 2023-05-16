Watch Now
South Bay nurse charged in patient's death changes plea

Heather Vass, a South Bay nurse facing charges in the 2019 death of a patient, changed her plea to guilty.
Posted at 2:01 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 17:01:22-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A South Bay nurse charged in the death of a patient has changed her plea to guilty, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said.

Heather Lang Vass, a nurse at Divino Plastic Surgery Center in Bonita, was facing involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the death of Megan Espinoza. Vass initially pleaded not guilty.

Espinoza died one month after a routine breast augmentation she underwent at the medical facility in Dec. 2018.

The doctor who performed the procedure, Dr. Carlos Chacon, also faces charges in Espinoza’s death.

Chacon is accused of leaving Espinoza to suffocate in the operating room for hours while he held consultations with other potential clients.

On Tuesday, Vass pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and will be sentenced at the end of the case, the DA’s Office said. An unlicensed medicine count against Vass was dismissed.

Vass faces up to four years in prison.

The DA’s Office said Chacon is due back in court in two weeks.

