Bonita plastic surgeon arrested again, faces new charges

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A local plastic surgeon who has been the focus in a series of Team 10 stories was arrested again on Thursday morning.

An ABC 10News camera was there as Dr. Carlos Chacon was taken into custody in the parking lot of Divino Plastic Surgery in Bonita.

Jail records obtained by ABC 10News showed the 48-year-old Chacon was booked into San Diego Central Jail just before 10 a.m. But the records only show past charges, and further details on Chacon’s re-arrest were not immediately released.

Chacon was previously criminally charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 36-year-old Megan Espinoza. According to family members, Chacon's re-arrest is related to her death.

Espinoza died after she underwent a breast augmentation procedure at Divino Plastic Surgery in December 2018.

Chacon and nurse Heather Lang were charged in Espinoza’s death, but both were allowed to continue practicing with limitations, including performing surgeries if a licensed anesthesiologist or CRNA is present.

In December 2022, Chacon and Espinoza’s family reached a settlement over the family’s wrongful death and medical malpractice lawsuit.

We reached out to Chacon's attorney for a comment but have not heard back at this point.

We're also still waiting for the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office to release an exact date on when he'll be back in court.