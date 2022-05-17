San Diego's new ambulance company Falck faces hundreds of thousands of dollars in penalties

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego’s new ambulance provider Falck could face more than $450,000 dollars in penalties, according to a new document from San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The information was released by San Diego Fire-Rescue ahead of the Public Safety & Liveable Neighborhoods Committee meeting Wednesday.

The update—which will be presented publicly during the committee meeting—shows that the fines are connected to Falck’s failure to meet required response times from December to March.

The total penalty assessed was in excess of more than $2.3 million, but about $1.9 million was waived because of the pandemic.

Team 10 is waiting for a response from Falck regarding the penalties.

When it comes to staffing, a Falck spokesperson said:

"Cities across the U.S. are facing EMS staffing challenges amid the national paramedic shortage, and San Diego is no exception. We are continuing vigorous recruiting efforts and adding to our staff, and we are paying double-time plus $250 shift bonus for personnel to work extra shifts as we work to meet our overall staffing hours in the City of San Diego."

Team 10 is updating this story for 10News at 5.

