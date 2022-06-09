San Diego man accused of taking thousands of dollars from investors again

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego man accused of scheming multiple people in the past is in trouble again.

ABC 10News investigative team first covered Raymond Charles "RC" Anderson in the early 2000s.

He currently faces 53 felonies ranging from grand theft to fraud in connection to several victims. Prosecutors accuse him of taking more than $400,000 from investors.

Anderson’s jury trial concluded earlier this week and the jury is currently deliberating.

In the early 2000s, Anderson was peddling a traffic alert system and other business ventures. He used former heavyweight champion Ken Norton to legitimize his financial deals. Norton, who passed away in 2013, was also one of his victims. He said Anderson took more than $250,000 from him.

Prosecutors say Anderson would find investors for various businesses and use the money for personal gain.

Back in 2009, Anderson pleaded guilty to six counts of grand theft and one count of identity theft. He was out after less than two years in prison.

His current case stemmed from crimes that happened between 2014 to 2017. The criminal complaint showed 12 victims-- one of them is a professional basketball coach.

The District Attorney’s office confirmed former late-night talk show host Jay Leno also testified as a witness. Leno was not a named victim.

Prosecutors say Anderson tried to hide his connection to the business by avoiding putting his name on various documents.

Anderson’s public defender said they are still waiting for the jury, adding they are still hopeful.