Paramedic in San Diego facing multiple criminal charges

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A paramedic in San Diego County is facing multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, first-degree burglary and identity theft.

Team 10 learned 43-year-old Nicholas Conniry is in custody with no bail. San Diego Police arrested him on July 7.

According to court records, the alleged crimes took place between July 3-4. Conniry is accused of burglarizing a woman’s home and possessing an assault weapon. He is also accused of obtaining personal identifying information of 10 or more people with the intent to commit fraud.

In addition, he faces a misdemeanor charge of possessing fentanyl, according to the charging document obtained by Team 10.

Records show Conniry has an active paramedic license and is accredited through San Diego County. His license expires Oct. 31, 2024. There is no disciplinary action listed under his name.

It is unclear if the alleged crimes occurred while he was on-duty as a paramedic.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Conniry’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this week.

Multiple sources told Team 10 the company that the paramedic works for, but Team 10 is giving the company more time to respond to the allegations against one of its employees.

