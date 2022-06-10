Mother of teen who died in foster care files lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against San Diego County, a local state-licensed home for youth, and several others.

Amanda Shane says her son Isaiah died from a drug overdose after being found unresponsive on the floor of the bathroom at the Circle of Friends facility in Escondido.

Shane's lawsuit claims the county, social workers, and others failed to adequately place Isaiah Shane with an appropriate caregiver.

According to the lawsuit, Shane was in a situation where he was not provided the essential mental-behavioral health and drug treatment services needed to address his known substance abuse and mental health problems.

The lawsuit says, “The wrongful acts that took place while Isaiah was in Defendants’ care, custody, and control – including those set out in detail in the General Allegations and the First through the Sixth Causes of Action, set off a causal chain of events that ultimately led to Isaiah’s death by accidental drug overdose”

A spokesperson for the County of San Diego said they can't comment due to pending litigation.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Circle of Friends wrote, "Again, our hearts go out to the mother of Isaiah Shane on the loss of her son. The fact is Ms. Shane was contacted by Isaiah days before his passing. He told her he wanted to come home as Circle of Friends, following strict guidelines, was moving him out. Ms. Shane refused to allow her son to come home due to his drug and behavioral problems. After Isaiah's passing Ms. Shane came to Circle of Friends to collect his belongings. Ms. Shane made a statement. She said, "I know you did everything possible to help him and I can't thank you enough." Unfortunately, Ms. Shane is being led down a path by unscrupulous lawyers who are looking to capitalize on the death of Isaiah. It is unlikely she prevails in court.”

