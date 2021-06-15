Missing C-4 explosives from Twentynine Palms recovered

(KGTV) — High-powered explosives that disappeared from a Southern California military installation have been recovered, according to military officials.

According to NCIS Public Affairs, an investigation began in January 2021 after C-4 explosives were reported missing from Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base. Military sources told ABC 10News in February that about 10 pounds of Composition C-4 disappeared during a long training exercise and they believed that the manufactured plastic explosives may have been stolen.

Tuesday, NCIS said no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed yet.

While NCIS said that the missing explosives have been recovered, further details on the recovery or disappearance were not provided.

"Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS will not provide further details while the investigation continues," NCIS said.

Retired Captain Kelly Mayer told ABC 10News in February that one pound of C-4 alone could blow up a vehicle. Mayer added that C-4 is one of the most powerful explosives manufactured.