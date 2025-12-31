Medical board revokes license of fertility doctor in prison for wife's murder

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Medical Board of California has revoked the license of a fertility doctor who is serving a 15-year-to-life sentence for murdering his wife in 2016.

Eric Scott Sills was found guilty in 2024 of killing Susann Sills at their San Clemente home. But the medical board only revoked his license earlier this month, raising questions about why it took the state agency so long to act.

The board told Team 10 it had to wait while Sills appealed his conviction before it could pull his license, which had previously expired in 2021.

Medical board records show the California Court of Appeal upheld the murder conviction on Dec. 19. The board said it automatically revoked the doctor's license the same day.

Sills worked at fertility clinics in La Jolla and Carlsbad before his conviction. In 2016, he claimed he found his wife dead at the bottom of the stairs in their home. A year later, her death was ruled a homicide.

The renowned fertility doctor was listed as the medical director for the Center of Advanced Genetics, a fertility clinic on Carmel Mountain Road in Carlsbad, at the time of his arrest in 2019. His wife was a co-founder.

According to the medical board, Sills could apply to get his license back if he's released from prison.