KAABOO ticket holders still left in the dark

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It has been more than five months since the popular KAABOO music festival announced it would be returning in 2022. Since then, ticket holders have been left in the dark.

Ticket holder Vince Matthews has been waiting a long time.

“Actually now, it would be over two years because a lot of us purchased them the day after the festival last ended in September of 2019,” Matthews told Team 10. It appears he has to wait even longer.

“Now we’re in a situation where they haven’t responded to anybody via email or social media,” Matthews said.

He spent more than $850 for early bird VIP tickets for the 2020 festival, which was supposed to be at Petco Park. As the pandemic caused cancellations across the world, KAABOO was no exception. However, as events started to slowly return, Matthews said he still has no idea what happened to his money.

“At this point, I would bet my money… it’s not going to happen. I would like to see maybe somebody come up with a class-action lawsuit for all the tens of thousands of dollars they have for people in San Diego that I don’t see ever being returned or a festival ever happening again at this point,” Matthews said.

The last official information KAABOO organizers released was in July. In an email, it announced its return in 2022. The email said tickets will be honored “ at the returning KAABOO San Diego.”

Two emails sent to the KAABOO press team asking for more information bounced back.

“I’ve already told myself KAABOO is probably gone for good, but I still keep touching base with you occasionally to see if there’s any update and maybe they’ll prove me wrong,” Matthews said.