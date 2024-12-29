Conservative group sends letter saying San Diego County's sanctuary policy violates federal law

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A conservative group sent a letter to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors claiming the county's sanctuary jurisdiction violates federal law.

The nonprofit America First Legal penned the letter to Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas about the protections the county offers immigrants.

America First Legal specifically pointed to the resolution the board passed earlier in December, which tries to override the exception in state law that allows local law enforcement to collaborate with ICE when an undocumented in its custody was convicted of a higher level misdemeanor or felony.



Supervisor Vargas sent the following statement to ABC 10News Friday evening:

"San Diego County has always been a place where communities are valued, not divided. As County Chairwoman, I have made it a priority to lead a local government that promotes unity, equity, and justice for all while upholding the law. The newly adopted Board policy, developed with careful legal review to ensure full compliance with federal law, reflects these values. We will not allow local resources to be used for actions that separate families, harm community trust, or divert critical resources from addressing our most pressing challenges. Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility, and our County will not be a tool for policies that hurt our residents."

ABC 10News has obtained a copy of the letter America First Legal sent to the county. The group sent a similar letter to areas it designated as "sanctuary jurisdictions" across the country, including Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago and many others. You can read it below: