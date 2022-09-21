Butterfield Ranch residents under boil water order receive help from local congressman

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) — Following Team 10’s story about residents in East County under a boil water order since May, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) and his staff members stepped in to provide temporary relief. Issa represents California's 50th Congressional District.

On Tuesday, his staff members delivered four pallets of water—more than 7,000 bottles—to residents.

“It was amazing,” said Hilary Ward, executive director of Backcountry Communities Thriving.

The organization has been helping Butterfield Ranch residents since the order was issued months ago.

“[The congressman’s] staff helped unload. They were very helpful. They spoke with the residents, who were very appreciative of their time and generosity,” Ward said.

Matthew Philbin, the owner of this property, confirmed the reason for the order was E. coli present in the water. It is unclear how the bacteria got in the water system.

The County of San Diego issued a boil water order on May 20. The news release from the county said that the "water system supplies water to 313 service connections which include 75 manufacture home spaces, 233 RV spaces, an office with store, a clubhouse and three swimming pools."

“I think it’s important that no part of the district, no matter how remote, be forgotten,” said Rep. Issa, who represents the 50th congressional district. “When we discovered that because of your story and your coverage, that people had been this long in distress, it seemed appropriate to hold a town hall meeting.”

It is unclear when the boil water order will be lifted, but Philbin said he hoped it would be by the end of the month.

