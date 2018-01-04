Team 10 sources: President Trump could visit early next week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Multiple Team 10 law enforcement sources said they have been told to prepare for a visit by President Trump to San Diego next week.

Team 10 sources said the visit could be Monday January 8th and Tuesday January 9th.

President Trump said back in December that he planned to visit the border wall prototypes, but did not give a specific date.

“We have some wonderful prototypes that have been put up and I may be going there very shortly and look at them in their final form,” President Trump said on December 20th.

The border wall has been a source of controversy and violence in the county. On December 9th, a fight broke out between border wall supporters and counter-protesters during a rally in Otay Mesa held by pro-border wall groups.

Officers ultimately broke up the two groups after about a minute after the altercations began.

The wall has been a top priority for President Trump and a rallying cry during his campaign. If he visits next week, this would be his first trip to California since becoming president.

Law enforcement sources said the visit could change last minute, but they have been told to prepare just in case.