Target to pull Jewish-themed Cards Against Humanity packs from stores after backlash

(KGTV) - Target is recalling cards for the popular party game Cards Against Humanity after backlash regarding a Jewish-themed version of the game.

The card maker's "Chosen People Pack" was made available on Target shelves until at least one customer tweeted the retail giant calling the deck "despicable."

"We are aware of this extended card pack of the game Cards Against Humanity and are in the process of removing it from our stores," Target tweeted. "We apologize for any disappointment as it is never our intention to offend our guests with the products we carry."

We are aware of this extended card pack of the game Cards Against Humanity and are in the process of removing it from our stores. We apologize for any disappointment as it is never our intention to offend our guests with the products we carry. Thank you! — AskTarget (@AskTarget) December 28, 2017

The card deck featured cards reading "Can't you see, the Jews are behind everything - the banks, the media, even _____!" and "Torturing Jews until they say they're not Jews anymore."

The cards are also made available on Cards Against Humanity's website and online from other retailers such as Walmart and Amazon.

RELATED: Cards Against Humanity promises to holdup border wall with holiday promotion

A request for comment to Cards Against Humanity was not immediately returned.

The card game bills itself as "party game for horrible people. Unlike most of the party games you've played before, Cards Against Humanity is as despicable and awkward as you and your friends."