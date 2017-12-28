Target to pull Jewish-themed Cards Against Humanity packs from stores after backlash
Mark Saunders
1:13 PM, Dec 28, 2017
(KGTV) - Target is recalling cards for the popular party game Cards Against Humanity after backlash regarding a Jewish-themed version of the game.
The card maker's "Chosen People Pack" was made available on Target shelves until at least one customer tweeted the retail giant calling the deck "despicable."
"We are aware of this extended card pack of the game Cards Against Humanity and are in the process of removing it from our stores," Target tweeted. "We apologize for any disappointment as it is never our intention to offend our guests with the products we carry."
