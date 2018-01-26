Tagger targets San Diego neighborhood, vehicles with slurs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Residents in a Normal Heights neighborhood woke up Wednesday morning to the sight of graffiti everywhere, including vehicles.

In alleys near 36th St. and Monroe Ave., 10news found tagging on garage doors, walls, fences, dumpsters and utility boxes. The tagger also spray-painted at least two vehicles. On the back of one truck was the ‘B-word.’ On the side of an SUV was the ’N-word.’

10news showed the images to a local gang detective, who said gangs generally don’t tag cars, meaning this culprit is more likely a vandal out for attention.