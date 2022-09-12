Sword wielding man fatally shot by police in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — A man armed with a samurai sword was fatally shot by police in north Phoenix, authorities said.

Police said officers responded to a call Saturday that a man with a sword was striking the fence at the Cactus Park police substation.

The man — later identified as 40-year-old Aaron Baughman — was at the employee gate of the precinct.

Police said officers ordered Baughman to drop the weapon, but he allegedly moved toward them with the sword raised and was shot.

Baughman was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.

No officers were injured in the incident, which remains under investigation.