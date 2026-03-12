Swatting call at Disneyland draws large police response at theme park

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - Anaheim police are investigating who made a swatting call that prompted a large police response at Disneyland on Wednesday night.

The hoax coincided with the heightened alert for California law enforcement because of FBI warnings about the possibility of Iran attacking the West Coast.

Officers from the Anaheim Police Department arrived at the theme park at approximately 9:45 p.m. Wednesday to investigate after receiving calls about a possible mass shooting and bomb threats, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The threats were unfounded, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Matt Sutter told City News Service.

Video and broadcast reports show at least a dozen Anaheim Police Department patrol cruisers staged on Disneyland grounds after authorities received the swatting call.

