SWAT on scene of Spring Valley home after domestic violence call

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says a SWAT unit is at the scene of a Spring Valley home where a man is barricading himself inside.

According to the department, deputies first received a call about a domestic violence incident in the 8900 block of Spring Place around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Deputies say a man threatened his wife and wouldn't let her leave the house.

The woman was eventually able to leave, but the man barricaded himself in the house, according to deputies. As of 8:15 p.m., the man was still inside and the SWAT unit was still at the scene.

Deputies also said at 8:15 p.m. that there are no injuries to report and no shots have been fired.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the area to gather the latest information.