SUV driver seen in Oceanside road rage video to appear in court

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The driver of an SUV involved in an apparent road rage incident in Oceanside that resulted in his vehicle ending up on its side is expected to appear in court Friday.



Andrew Branch faces felony assault charges for his role in an altercation with another driver on eastbound state Route 78, near the College Boulevard exit, on Feb. 15.



Video of the incident showed the driver of a BMW, identified as Kevin McCall, leaving his car to confront Branch, who was sitting inside his Ford Explorer SUV.



According to authorities, McCall spit at Branch before going back into his car. Branch is seen in the video driving into the center-divider and accelerating into the BMW, narrowly missing McCall.



However, sideswiping the BMW caused Branch's SUV to overturn onto its side. McCall drove away from the scene soon after.



Aided by video shot by a witness, authorities located Branch and arrested him.



McCall was arrested on a misdemeanor charge, 10News learned.



The person who recorded the video said:

"First I was recording just because he was swerving into the left lane. But as you can see it did take a crazy turn. I cannot believe I witnessed such a crazy accident. Just because he was mad he wasn't able to cut someone off. After the incident, the convertible man took off about 15-20 feet, then parked, and decided to walk back. I was so scared and nervous, I drove off as safely as I could."