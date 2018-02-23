SUV driver seen in Oceanside road rage video to appear in court

However, sideswiping the BMW caused Branch's SUV to overturn onto its side. McCall drove away from the scene soon after.
Aided by video shot by a witness, authorities located Branch and arrested him.
McCall was arrested on a misdemeanor charge, 10News learned.
The person who recorded the video said:
"First I was recording just because he was swerving into the left lane. But as you can see it did take a crazy turn. I cannot believe I witnessed such a crazy accident. Just because he was mad he wasn't able to cut someone off. After the incident, the convertible man took off about 15-20 feet, then parked, and decided to walk back. I was so scared and nervous, I drove off as safely as I could."