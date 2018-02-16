Oceanside road rage leaves vehicle on side after narrowly missing driver

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - One driver is behind bars after video of a road rage incident in Oceanside made its way into Highway Patrol's hands.

Two drivers, one in a gray Ford Explorer and the other in a gray BMW convertible, were involved in the February 15 incident on eastbound State Route 78 in Oceanside, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

Officers responded to a report of a non-injury, hit-and-run collision just before 4:30 p.m. near the College Blvd. exit. Officers arrived and found the Explorer on its side on the center median while the BMW reportedly fled.

While investigating, officers were made aware of a video recorded by a witness.

The video showed the driver of the BMW, identified as 33-year-old Kevin McCall, left his vehicle to berate the driver of the Explorer, identified as 23-year-old Andrew Branch, who was still inside his vehicle, according to CHP.

Officers said McCall spit at Branch before returning to his BMW. Branch is then seen driving into the center median and accelerating into the BMW, narrowly missing McCall.

Sideswiping the BMW caused the Explorer to overturn onto its side. McCall then drove away, officers said.

Investigators were able to track down McCall at his home late Thursday. Officers said misdemeanor charges will be filed with the District Attorney.

Branch was re-contacted after officers viewed the video and arrested on felony assault charges.

CHP said anyone who witnesses aggressive driving and highway violence to call 911 and report the behavior.