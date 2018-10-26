Suspicious packages mailed to Sen. Kamala Harris, billionaire Tom Steyer, reports say

(KGTV) — Suspicious packages addressed to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and billionaire Tom Steyer were intercepted Friday morning in California, according to authorities.

The package addressed to Steyer, who has pushed efforts to impeach President Trump, was intercepted in Burlingame, Calif., according to CNN.

The Sacramento Bee reported that a local post office worker alerted authorities around 8 a.m. to a package intended for Sen. Harris. While Sheriffs' investigators could not confirm it was addressed to Sen. Harris, another source did.

FBI and local Sheriffs' investigators had evacuated the post office for a package that "resembles the ones that have been reported throughout the country," according to the Bee.

Both packages were reportedly similar to at least 10 other suspicious packages and suspected explosives mailed to prominent political figures, many of which have been Democrats, and a media company in the last couple of days.

Friday, authorities announced the arrest of 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc in Florida in connection with the suspicious devices.

Authorities said that DNA evidence helped identify Sayoc as a suspect. Investigators reportedly used Sayoc's cell phone to track him down.

Sayoc is being charged with five federal crimes and faces up to 58 years in prison if convicted.