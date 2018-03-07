Suspicious letter sent to MCAS Miramar post office found not to contain anything harmful

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Marine Corps Air Station Miramar said a suspicious letter received by the post office was found not to contain anything harmful Tuesday.

MCAS originally sent out a tweet stating that the post office identified a letter around 1:45 that was determined to be suspicious.

First responders were called and took “appropriate actions.” Just after 4:30 p.m. MCAS tweeted that the parcel was screened and did not contain anything harmful.

MCAS added that the post office is expected to resume normal operations Wednesday.