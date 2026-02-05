Suspected drunken driver leads chase in LA area, gives up, dances before arrest

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A suspected DUI driver is facing possible charges after she was chased by officers before stopping in a parking lot in the Westlake district, getting out of the car and busting some impressive hip-hop moves before she was taken into custody.

The half-hour chase, the latter portion of which was televised, began about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Earlier in the pursuit, officers chased the suspect near Vermont Avenue and Council Street in the Koreatown area.

The caper came to a creative conclusion when the suspect drove into a parking lot near Sixth and Bonnie Brae streets, exited the vehicle and inexplicably started dancing.

Despite the display of flexibility and rhythm, officers arrested the suspect on suspicion of felony evading.

It was not immediately clear if she was indeed driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

