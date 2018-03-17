Suspect who reportedly sexually assaulted woman at Mesa College taken into custody

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A suspect who reportedly sexually assaulted a female student at Mesa College has been taken into custody Friday night, according to the San Diego Community College Police.

The sexual assault happened around 1:30 p.m. on the grassy area outside the Mesa College LRC.

The suspect reportedly walked with the woman before pinning her down in the grass and trying to put his hand down her pants and under her shirt.

Police released no further details about the suspect Saturday.