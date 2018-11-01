Suspect uses chair to shatter display case at Zales inside Mission Valley mall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Video captured a man smashing display cases inside a Mission Valley mall jewelry store Wednesday evening.

The cell phone video given to 10News shows a suspect using whatever he can find to smash a jewelry case inside Zales.

The incident started around 2:15 p.m. when a witness saw the man wearing a Padres jersey walking around suspiciously.

The witness first saw the suspect take a hat from a kiosk before walking into Champs Sports, taking off his jersey and stealing a Nike jacket.

The man then began to untie a pair of shoes on a mannequin in an attempt to steal them. Once he saw people watching him, the suspect left the shoes and ran to the jewelry store.

He grabbed a pipe and tried to break open a jewelry case. After the unsuccessful attempt, he then grabbed a mirror and tried to do the same thing.

Unsuccessful again, the suspect grabbed a chair and continued to smash the cases until he was able to stuff some necklaces into his pocket.

By the time the man broke the display cases, police had arrived on scene, taking the suspect out in handcuffs.