Suspect steals cigarettes, cash after choking 7-Eleven clerk unconscious, police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are searching for a suspect they say choked a clerk before robbing a Mira Mesa 7-Eleven.

The robbery happened around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday on the 11000 block of Camino Ruiz near Sandburg Elementary School.

Police say the suspect walked into the store and asked the clerk for cigarettes. When the clerk went to get the cigarettes, the suspect choked the clerk unconscious from behind.

When the man regained consciousness, he discovered that the suspect stole money and cigarettes from the convenience store.

The clerk was uninjured during the robbery.