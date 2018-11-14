Suspect in 2007 Valentines Day murder of mentally disabled woman identified

Mabrito was a transient who died in 2011, according to police.
"We are thankful to provide a resolution of this case to Jodine's family," stated Police Chief Neil Gallucci. "We never forgot Jodine and we are grateful to have identified the person responsible for her tragic murder."
The Serrin family released the following statement:
"Jodine taught us all with her special challenges, perseverance and love of nature. There was joy in her laughter, love in her heart and faith in her soul. The Serrin family is forever grateful to the Carlsbad Police Department for their outstanding efforts in attaining justice through resolution of this tragic case."