Suspect in 2007 Valentines Day murder of mentally disabled woman identified

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) -- The suspect in a 2007 Valentine’s Day murder of a mentally disabled Carlsbad woman has been identified, authorities announced Tuesday.

Investigators were able to match DNA evidence with suspect David Mabrito in the murder of Jodine Serrin.

Serrin was found dead in her condominium on the 1900 block of Swallow Lane in Carlsbad on February 14, 2007.

RELATED: Family continues fight to find daughter's killer

Mabrito was a transient who died in 2011, according to police.

"We are thankful to provide a resolution of this case to Jodine's family," stated Police Chief Neil Gallucci. "We never forgot Jodine and we are grateful to have identified the person responsible for her tragic murder."

The Serrin family released the following statement: