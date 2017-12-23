Suspect groped 9-year-old looking at toys in Oak Park, police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are searching for a man they said grabbed a young girl's buttocks while she was looking at toys in the College Grove Mall area.

San Diego Police said the incident took place at about 6:30 p.m. at the Ross store located at 3450 College Ave. at about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. A nine-year-old was looking at toys with her three-year-old sister when an unknown male approached her and grabbed her buttocks, according to police.

The male then fled the scene. Due to the age of the children, police said putting a description together was difficult, however, nearby surveillance footage captured who they believe is the suspect.

He was also seen entering neighboring Target and Kohl's stores.

He's described as a white- to light-skinned Hispanic male, and in his mid-20s to 30s. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap with a light emblem on the front; a dark-colored, long-sleeved V-neck sweater or shirt; black and white tennis shoes with white trim and a white design on the side.

He is believed to be driving a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD at 619-531-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.