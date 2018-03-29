Suspect arrested in Vista bicycle shop burglary

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- The suspect deputies say broke into a Vista bike shop and stole more than $4,400 worth of merchandise has been arrested.

Ronald Gardner of Escondido was arrested on March 28 after deputies served a search warrant at his home.

Gardner was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies also say three bicycles and some of the stolen sunglasses and bicycle parts were recovered and given back to the owner of the bike shop.

The owner of the “211 Bikes,” Jesse McCormack, found out that his shop had been burglarized after receiving a call from his security company.

McCormack said this was the third time in six months the bike shop had been broken into.