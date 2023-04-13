Watch Now
News

Actions

Suspect arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee

Cash App Founder bob lee san francisco
Jeff Chiu/AP
Flowers sit at a tree in front of the building where a technology executive was fatally stabbed outside of in San Francisco, Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Cash App Founder bob lee san francisco
Posted at 11:35 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 14:40:40-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco supervisor says an arrest was made early Thursday in the downtown stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

San Francisco Board President Aaron Peskin said the suspect was apprehended in nearby Emeryville. He was not told the suspect's name.

San Francisco police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RELATED: Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin exec, stabbed to death in San Francisco

Police found Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco at 2:30 a.m. April 4. He died at a hospital.

“I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy,” Matt Dorsey, another San Francisco supervisor, tweeted.

Prominent tech leaders took to social media to mourn Lee's death and blame San Francisco for what they call the city's lax attitude toward crime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!