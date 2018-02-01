SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Deputies arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed near an Albertsons in Spring Valley.

Deputies say Thomas Jackson, 28, was arrested in San Diego and taken to jail for one count of murder.

Around 9 p.m. January 4, deputies responded to a 911 call about a fight near Albertsons on the 9800 block of Campo Road.

The caller told deputies they possibly heard gunshots after seeing several men fighting.

When deputies arrived, they found a man, later identified as Aurice Turk, who was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Jackson is being held without bail.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the homicide detail at 858-974-2321.