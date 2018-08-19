Surfing dog, quadriplegic surfer reunite in La Jolla

Zac Self
2:00 PM, Aug 19, 2018
2:00 PM, Aug 19, 2018

A surf dog and quadriplegic surfer that made history 10 years ago reunited in La Jolla Sunday.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A surf dog and quadriplegic surfer that made history 10 years ago reunited in La Jolla Sunday.

Ricochet and Patrick Iverson met 10 years ago when Iverson decided to go surfing. Ricochet and Iverson were side-by-side when Ricochet decided to jump on the surf board.

Since that day, Ricochet has surfed with and helped hundreds of kids, people with disabilities, wounded warriors and veterans with PTSD.

Now, Ricochet is part of an organization that helps kids and adults with autism, special needs and disabilities. For more information click here.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top