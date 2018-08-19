Surfing dog, quadriplegic surfer reunite in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A surf dog and quadriplegic surfer that made history 10 years ago reunited in La Jolla Sunday.

Ricochet and Patrick Iverson met 10 years ago when Iverson decided to go surfing. Ricochet and Iverson were side-by-side when Ricochet decided to jump on the surf board.

Since that day, Ricochet has surfed with and helped hundreds of kids, people with disabilities, wounded warriors and veterans with PTSD.

Now, Ricochet is part of an organization that helps kids and adults with autism, special needs and disabilities. For more information click here.