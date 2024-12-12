Watch Now
SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $47 million sold at Los Angeles County seafood market

ARTESIA, Calif. (CNS) - A ticket with all six numbers in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a seafood market in Artesia and the player has the option of receiving the $47 million jackpot in 30 graduated annual installments or a lump sum payment, both before federal taxes.

Lottery officials said the jackpot-winning ticket was purchased at Fresh Catch Seafood Market at 11618 South St.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number was sold at a convenience store in Ontario and is worth $39,175, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 11, 19, 24, 38, 41 and the Mega number was 26.

The drawing was the 41st since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

The jackpot for Saturday's drawing will be $7 million.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

