SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The rare Super Blue Blood Moon was visible above San Diego early Wednesday morning.



The moon passed through Earth's shadow for a total lunar eclipse, giving it a reddish tint.



Wednesday's full moon was the second of the month.







