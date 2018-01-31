Social media goes wild over Super Blue Blood Moon

Fair
Super Blue Blood Moon over San Diego (Jan. 31, 2018; photo by 10News Weather Watcher Randy Siegel)
The #SuperBlueBloodMoon is in full swing! Thanks to Eugene Kocherga for this shot from Imperial Beach! Total eclipse happens in minutes at 5:29am! @10News pic.twitter.com/adwQSYguSV— Megan Parry (@10NewsParry) January 31, 2018
Whoa! #BloodMoon is happening right now! 🌚🌚🌚🌚🌚🌚 pic.twitter.com/JTtaFKXNzr— Dana and Jayson (@danaandjayson) January 31, 2018
Super Blue Blood Moon setting behind the oldest building in downtown San Diego. Single exposure shot at 5:44am on 1-31-18 689mm A post shared by Jeff Morris (@itwasthelight) on Jan 31, 2018 at 8:33am PST
I woke up around 4:01 AM and gets ready to watch Super Blue Eclipse Moon because it is my first time! It turned red moon around 5:15 am to 5:30 am. The first Blue Moon Blood visible from the U.S. since 1866! It was beautiful. A post shared by UchihaSasu (@uchihasasuaj) on Jan 31, 2018 at 8:36am PST
How good does the eclipse / full moon energy feel right now? ✨🌕💛 . . . This completion of a cycle and beginning of a new one prompts us to think good thoughts, be kind with ourselves and others, and envision a better future. Right? . . . #fullmoon #eclipse #energy #earth #bloodmoon #lunareclipse #sunrise #sungaze #moongaze #harnesstheenergy #nature #city #meditate #joy #moon #sun #intentions #wellness #sandiego #goldenhillsd #california #photography A post shared by Sonia Weksler (@proper_spotter) on Jan 31, 2018 at 8:41am PST
The First Super Blue Blood Moon shooting was a great experience above the sky in San Diego. The conditions for the super moon couldn't be better, a clean sky to be able to capture the stars around the moon. The last time that had the Super Blue Blood Moon was 36 years ago. Curiosity the super moon is when the full moon is so close as possible to the Earth, blue moon is when two moons happen in the same month and blood moon is when there is a lunar eclipse. If you missed the moonset today the moonrise with the full moon will happen today at 5:51pm (PST). . . . . . #longexposure #sandiegocounty #california #master_pics #special_shots #main_vision #imageale #nightphotography #photography #moonset #fullmoon #moon #astrophotography #longexpoelite #slowshutter #longexpo_addiction #amazing_longexpo #splendid_xposure #longexposure_shots #sandiego #supermoon #bloodmoon #bluemoon A post shared by Alexandre Olive (@imageale) on Jan 31, 2018 at 8:40am PST
I am not good at taking night pics (so much still to learn), but nonetheless, I woke up this morning at 5:25 to see the super blood blue moon and this is what I have got. 😁 It was very pretty sight. The 🌒 was bloody orange at first and gradually turned bluish. On the last picture you can see a little bright sliver of light on the edge of the 🌒 just before the moon went behind the mountains. #sunnywithachanceofknitting #supermoon #bloodmoom #orangemoon #lunareclipse #sandiego #bestofsandiego #allthingssandiego #people_and_world #amazing_nature #moon #fantastic_nature #fantastic_earth #my_daily_capture #nightshooters #nightsky #celestial #bluemoon A post shared by Diana Rozenshteyn (@sunnywithachanceofknitting) on Jan 31, 2018 at 8:20am PST
