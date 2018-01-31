Social media goes wild over Super Blue Blood Moon

Jermaine Ong
8:53 AM, Jan 31, 2018

Super Blue Blood Moon over San Diego (Jan. 31, 2018; photo by 10News Weather Watcher Randy Siegel)

The Super Blue Blood Moon did not disappoint, as social media users showed on Wednesday morning:

The First Super Blue Blood Moon shooting was a great experience above the sky in San Diego. The conditions for the super moon couldn't be better, a clean sky to be able to capture the stars around the moon. The last time that had the Super Blue Blood Moon was 36 years ago. Curiosity the super moon is when the full moon is so close as possible to the Earth, blue moon is when two moons happen in the same month and blood moon is when there is a lunar eclipse. If you missed the moonset today the moonrise with the full moon will happen today at 5:51pm (PST). . . . . . #longexposure #sandiegocounty #california #master_pics #special_shots #main_vision #imageale #nightphotography #photography #moonset #fullmoon #moon #astrophotography #longexpoelite #slowshutter #longexpo_addiction #amazing_longexpo #splendid_xposure #longexposure_shots #sandiego #supermoon #bloodmoon #bluemoon

A post shared by Alexandre Olive (@imageale) on

